A trend is continuing around Twin Falls that many would like to see stop but has continued to pick up steam over the last few months. The trend I am talking about is businesses closing in and around Twin Falls. It isn't uncommon to drive by a store on Monday or even go into it, to then on Thursday or Friday see that it is closed for good. Many of them have been closing their doors quietly, and it isn't until someone tells you or that you drive by yourself that you realize they are closed. It is sad to see some local stores close their doors, but sometimes the anticipation of what can fill the space is also exciting. Here are a few places that have closed over the last couple of months that you may or may not be aware of.

Maxie's Closed in Twin Falls

This one should not be a shock as many enjoyed Maxie's and knew it was closing for some time. It closed a while ago but is worth mentioning only because many of us drive by it every day and are reminded of the delicious food we are missing. The building is still unoccupied and for many, it reminds them of the memories and meals they had there. I was fortunate enough to eat there the last weekend, and now every day, when I drive by it, is a reminder of what I can no longer taste. We miss you Maxie's.

Massage House on Blue Lakes

Anyone that has driven down Blue Lakes has noticed the old green house next to Carl's Jr. Many jokes and puns have been made about an old house that offers massages, but recently the house closed. It is not only closed, but if you drive down Blue Lakes today, it is no longer there. It appeared to close one day and then be knocked down the next. There is no sign that a building even stood there as late as last week. It closed and was knocked down fast and now the question is raised on what will be built in a prime location on Blue Lakes. It was not a happy ending for the old green house that sat there for decades.

Multicultural Boutique in Twin Opens and Closes Within Months

Back in late February, a multicultural store called Luz Divina Variedades opened in Twin Falls that offered jewelry, clothing, cosmetics, Tupperware, purses, hair accessories and so much more. It was a perfect blend of Mexican culture with American culture and was located at 1039 Blue Lakes. The store was locally owned and had flare and promise, but sadly after a few short months, they have closed their doors and are no longer in business, at least in a physical store. They are still doing business online, but you can no longer stop by the store.

Retro Games and Entertainment Closes in Twin But Still Opened

Located on Main in Twin Falls, near Blue Lakes was Retro Games and Entertainment. The store was not hard to miss, as it had Sonic, Pokémon, and multiple video characters painted on the building. The store is still there, but unfortunately, nothing is inside. Back in February the store in Twin Falls closed, but you can still visit their website, or take a drive to Nampa where the new location is. This was a closure that caught many off guard and was done quietly unless you visited the store often or followed them on social media. It was a great place to get old video games or controllers for your systems if they broke. The good news is that they are still open and have a bigger store, the bad news is that it is a little bit further away now.

While most places have moved on with positive outcomes, not every outcome is good. Sometimes places can no longer afford rent, staff, or the bills to keep the place open. While some of these remained open online, opened bigger stores, or are enjoying retirement, not all places closing will be so lucky, and unfortunately, more will close shortly for different reasons. Make sure to keep your eyes and ears open for potential closures, as some of these proved, it can happen overnight without anyone knowing. To the businesses that have come and gone, thank you for your time in Twin.

