Paving Begins June 6 on North Blue Lakes (Hwy 93) in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A complete update to the pavement on North Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls will start next week. The Idaho Transportation Department will begin night work on Blue Lakes from Pole Line Road (U.S. Highway 93) north to the Perrine Bridge beginning June 6, with little to no impact to drivers during the day. Construction crews will also update sidewalks and ramps to meet ADA accessibility requirements. The light at the Bridgeview/Fillmore intersection will be replaced as well. Work will go from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night to lessen the impact to daily traffic; no construction is planned during the day. During nighttime construction drivers will encounter lane closures. ITD says crews will try and maintain access to area businesses but, there may be times when driveways will be blocked. There will be some noise from the construction equipment. Work will last until mid-summer. Crews have been working on resurfacing U.S. 93 for most of the spring in Twin Falls, for more information on the project visit ITD's project site. The project is paid for in part by a one-time $126 million approve by the Idaho Legislature in 2021 and Gov. Brad Little's "Leading Idaho" initiative.

