New Job Portal Helps Veterans Find Work

(KLIX) – The Idaho Department of Labor says that veterans can now find jobs and training opportunities related to their military skills and service by going online to a new job portal.

JobScape allows job seekers to learn more about an occupation, job openings, wages, relevant education and training requirements, and other information. Searches can be made statewide or by region, with links to relevant job listings, the department said in a news release.

Veterans find JobScape’s new military title and code search feature particularly important because it allows them to connect their military skills with civilian job openings. Veterans can search by their former military title — sergeant, combat medic specialist, infantryman — or military occupation … and get connected to civilian jobs such as human resource managers, Emergency Medical Technicians, firefighters, police patrol officers, electricians or civil engineers.

The site can be accessed without an account, according to the labor department.