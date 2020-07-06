New Releases Delay Reopening Date For Magic Valley Cinema 13

The much anticipated reopening date for the Magic Valley Cinema 13 has been delayed due to a hold up with the release of new films.

One of the things that comes up frequently in conversations with my family is that we all miss going to the movies. Indeed, it is the small things that we take for granted. The Coronavirus pandemic put an abrupt stop on the film business, as it did to so many other industries.

Recently, the Magic Valley Cinema 13 announced on its Facebook page that the original reopening date of July 10, 2020, has been pushed back to July 24. Promotion and production delays for some new films expected to be released earlier in the month is what has resulted in some theaters making the decision to remain closed a bit longer.

Facebook / Magic Valley Cinema 13

The Magic Valley Cinema 13 released the update just prior to the Forth of July holiday, and asked that the community monitor its social media pages for future updates and reopening confirmation. There is still no movie information provided on Magic Valley Cinema 13 websites.

Some of the bigger theatrical releases scheduled in the coming weeks include "Wonder Woman:1984," "No Time To Die," "Bill & Ted Face The Music," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Dune," and "Coming To America 2."