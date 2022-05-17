Last year a fire broke out at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls. The clubhouse was destroyed and they had to close. Normally, the mini-golf course is at least partially open by this time of year depending on the weather. Now they will be hosting a ribbon-cutting to celebrate their new clubhouse and reopening.

Benito Baeza Benito Baeza loading...

Putters Mini Golf Ribbon Cutting

The ribbon-cutting for the new clubhouse is going to be Friday, May 20th at noon. This is going to be the official kick-off of their season and we couldn't be more excited for them. From noon until 2 pm on Friday you can get half off one round to celebrate. Then they will continue to be open for the season.

Putters Mini Golf Season And Passes

The prices will remain the same for the season. Children under the age of 2 are free. Children 3 to 8 years old are $6 dollars per round and everyone over the age of 9 is $9 dollars per round. They also offer military discounts with proof of ID.

Putter's Mini Golf / Facebook Putter's Mini Golf / Facebook loading...

Everything You Need To Know About Putters

The mini-golf course is based on landscapes around the Magic Valley from Balanced Rock to Evel Knievel's jump site. Yes, you actually hit a ball across a canyon for one of the holes. They also have Hawaiian shaved ice with all sorts of different flavors. It is a great place to host a birthday party or any other event. Each package that they offer comes with a variety of different amenities. Just a friendly reminder that outside food and drink are not allowed unless you are bringing in a birthday cake. Then you can definitely bring it in.

putters loading...

Always Follow Them For Upcoming Events

Putters Mini Golf hosts a variety of events each year. Like the ribbon cutting for the new clubhouse, they also host events with Koto Brewing in the past where you can drink beer and play a round of golf. They tend to have specials for summer and holiday weekends. Overall it is a great place to have a great time.