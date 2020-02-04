New Study Finds Idaho Drivers To Be Second Rudest In The U.S.

A recent national study has determined that Idaho drivers are just one back of the state that apparently has the most impolite motorists in the United States.

I must admit, when I came across this study, I immediately thought of Blue Lakes Boulevard between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Having lived in California for more than 40 years, I can say I was surprised to see the Golden State not in the top five.

Getting the middle finger behind the wheel in California is just about a weekly occurrence, and most of the time the person flipping you off is the one whose committed the driving error. I am happy to report after three years here in Idaho, I've never once been told to commit this act upon myself by another while navigating state roadways. Anyway, threatening me with a good time will get you nowhere.

I knew we were bad, but I had no idea. Idaho ranked second in the nation for rudest drivers, according to findings shared at insurify.com. The data was compiled through the use of insurance applications and citations written for offenses stemming from rude behavior. Tailgating, and failure to yield tickets, are apparently written quite frequently by Idaho police officers.

Only the state of Virginia finished ahead of Idaho on this unfortunate survey. Rounding out the top five were Wyoming, New York and Georgia.

So, the next time someone cuts you off on Blue Lakes or runs the intersection at "Five-Points," and nearly takes the front end off your car or truck, just know that Idaho drivers can't help it. With the amount of people carrying guns in Idaho, flipping someone off is not advisable.