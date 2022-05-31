New Supervisor to Take Over Sawtooth National Forest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new forest supervisor is set to take over management of the Sawtooth National Forest in Southern Idaho. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced Bekee Hotze will start June 5, as the acting Forest Supervisor for an area covering more than 1.9 million acres that spans from the Stanley area to northern Utah. Hotze comes from Utah where she served as the District Ranger for the Salt Lake Ranger District, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. She started her career with the federal government as a field biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She worked in several other leadership capacities until 2013 when she was took a position as field manager for the Bureau of Land Management in Utah and then became district manager in 2016. “Bekee is a proven leader in the Forest Service and we are excited to have her in the role as acting Forest Supervisor while the Regional Forester works towards filling it permanently,” said Jim DeMaagd outgoing Forest Supervisor, Sawtooth National Forest in a prepared statement. Hotze holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Northland College and master's in forestry from Michigan State.

