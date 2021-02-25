New Twin Falls D&B Supply is Open

A member of my audience telephoned me and said he had been at D&B Supply for the opening of the new shop. The store opened the doors at a new Twin Falls location Thursday morning and the caller says the place was packed. He explained ammunition sales were brisk but he mocked one guy who was buying potting soil. I suggested it was likely at the behest of the man’s wife.

Look, I know how this works. An old girlfriend from long ago was a devoted gardener. She liked the challenge of landscaping her property. I constructed the bridge for her Japanese garden and I planted the bamboo she used instead of fencing. I specifically remember a day when I was loading bags of mulch into a wheelbarrow. The previous night had been damp and I grabbed a bag and came face to face with a black spider. It had a big red hour glass on its back! It also didn’t pay me much attention.

The new D&B store has been under construction for several months. The old location was small and parking was a challenge. The new location fills the old Kmart department store and there’s plenty of parking. Neighboring Grocery Outlet even sent out an email this morning for customers, welcoming the new neighbor. Because this is going to be very good for all the businesses near the intersection of Addison Avenue East and Eastland Drive.

D&B customers in need of a gallon of milk have two grocery stores nearby. A friend owns a specialty business in the area and I believe will also see a spike in traffic. A rising tide lifts all boats.