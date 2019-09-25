New Twin Falls Pharmacy Opens On Addison Avenue East

A new pharmacy is now open in Twin Falls. The staff has invited the community to stop in to get to know them, and have also planned an official grand opening for the second week of October.

R & R Pharmacy is now open at 2392 Addison Avenue East, in Twin Falls. They are now allowing prescription transfers for those who are considering a change, and are ready to handle incoming prescriber orders. R & R is having a official grand opening and flu shot clinic on October 12, beginning at 10 a.m.

The pharmacy offers a drive-through, free local delivery, complimentary bubble packing and custom compounding. They also take all insurance plans, according to its Facebook page. For directions to the pharmacy, click here.

Refreshments will be offered during the October 12 grand opening. The pharmacy is located inside the Urgent Care of Twin Falls. The urgent care is open seven days a week. The business held its ribbon cutting ceremony on August 20.

R & R Pharmacy does not require an appointment for the October 12 flu clinic. The shots are free with most insurances. The staff will be offering shots, as well as answering any questions you might have, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.

For anyone with inquiries on the flu clinic, office hours, insurance, or if you wish to contact R & R Pharmacy regarding prescription transfers, you may reach them at 208-933-2050. You can also reach out to the staff through the Facebook page, and they'll respond as soon as possible.