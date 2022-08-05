2022 has been a decent year for restaurants opening in Twin Falls. We found some restaurants that opened this year and have been making some waves. I haven't tried all of them yet but they are definitely on my list.

Nara Ramen And Sushi

The new ramen and sushi place has been getting great reviews. Located in the same parking lot as Barnes and Nobel, it has been packed ever since it opened earlier this year. They have a restaurant in Boise as well, this is their second location. The food looks fantastic.

Redhawk Gastropub

This was a work of art in the making. Located in Canyon Crest, the restaurant has been under construction for a long time. It finally opened up and offers 28 different beers on tap and high-end food. It was eagerly awaited and people have been showing up in droves.

Happy Teriyaki

They are on Blue Lakes and it is a chain, but they have some great food. The restaurant quietly shut down for a short period of time but reopened rather quickly and started slinging out more of their fresh food.

Magic Valley Brewing on Main

It is all your favorite things about Magic Valley Brewing in Buhl, only in Twin Falls. They have some amazing homemade dishes that are complete soul food. Their beer selection is great and the food is too. Plus, the customer service was pretty stellar.

Boomerang Coffee

Located where Sweeto Burrito used to be on Cheney Drive over by Walmart, this coffee shop also serves some great food. Bubble Waffles are a customer favorite. Even if you don't like coffee they have energy drinks, tea, and lemonades as well.

Cloverleaf Farm Market

Located on Main Street in Downtown Twin Falls it is a great little shop full of all your favorite ice cream from Cloverleaf Creamery and some great food options. They source things locally and even have some souvenir items.

Duck Donuts

This is also a chain restaurant over by Kneaders in the Walmart parking lot area. They make specialty donuts that people are raving about. If you check out their menu online it will be hard not to want to try one.

Tacos El Guey

They specialize in tacos. High-end tacos. This is a food truck that has been open for a short amount of time. You can catch them at different events or car lots. They are all over the place and they are fantastic.

Glazed Over

Another specialty donut restaurant, but this one is a food truck. They go all around to different events selling their special donuts full of candy and other sweet deliciousness.

