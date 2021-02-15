New ‘Yellowstone’ Season In 16 Weeks; Ratings Records Will Fall

The annual United States holiday that honors dads will likely be overshadowed in 2021, and take a back seat to the release of what is arguably the most anticipated season premiere of the most watched television series of last year.

For those that love the Kevin Costner led series "Yellowstone," and haven't looked at a calendar recently, the season four release is just 16 weeks away. Father's Day (Sunday, June 20) is the day those of us who are huge fans of the show will have many questions answered. Not to spoil it for anyone who hasn't finished season three, but let's just say it ended with a bang...several bangs in fact.

In 2020, the Montana-filmed show was the highest rated on television, and the premiere shattered viewing records, according to numbers shared by hollywoodreporter.com. It drew more than five million viewers, and I've been counting down the days to the season four start since I saw a YouTube teaser for it.

The website Popculture.com released some new details about the upcoming season over the weekend, as well as some juicy rumors for fans to stew over. Originally released in 2018 on the Paramount Network streaming channel, producers and cast have had to adapt to some changes recently, namely ceasing filming in Utah. Many of the show's city footage in the first three seasons was shot in Park City, which is no longer the case.

Aside from the great writing and acting, another pleasure of watching Yellowstone is seeing the gorgeous Montana backdrop of the Bitterroot Mountains, which isn't all that far from those of us here in southern Idaho. If there is one safe bet in 2021, it's that the new season premiere in June will again be a ratings destroyer.

