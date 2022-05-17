Throughout the Magic Valley, there are tons of events and sales taking place every weekend. Some of them are big retail stores, some of them are new stores that are opening for the first time, and others are craft shows that are handmade items by Magic Valley locals. It is one of the best times of the year to get out and shop and browse, and there is an event taking place this weekend that is a must-go for everyone in the area.

Vintage Vixens in Filer this Weekend

Credit: Vintage Vixens Market Credit: Vintage Vixens Market loading...

The Vintage Vixens Market will be making its way to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer this weekend, Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21. They will be open from 10 AM to 7 PM on Friday and 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday. Tickets for the event are $5 for a two-day pass, with kids ten and under being free. You can buy tickets online or at the entrance, on the day of.

What is Vintage Vixens Market?

Credit: Vintage Vixens Market Credit: Vintage Vixens Market loading...

The Vintage Vixens Market is a combination of an antique show, a craft show, a sale, and an event all mixed into one. There will be food trucks, as well as a multitude of items. You can find clothing, jewelry, art, furniture, handmade décor, antiques, and more all made by people across the region. There is a little bit of something for everyone, and the event is so big that one building can't contain it. The market will stretch across three buildings and you are sure to find something you want or need, even if you don't know it yet. There will be musical guests as well, including Ellie Mae.

Get out this coming weekend and go to one of the most unique and exciting sales in the area as Vintage Vixens Market takes place in Filer. You may find a few hidden treasures you didn't even expect to find, and who knows what you will come home with this weekend. Leave the kids at home and go alone, or make it a fun family day. Don't miss the event this weekend.

