The Twin Falls County Fair has come and gone, and many of us are sad that we will have to wait another year to go back. It is an event that while expensive and overcrowded, is something many look forward to year around. The food, the shows, the concert, the animals, games, smells, rides, and the atmosphere make for a week that many look forward to and enjoy. While the prices are high, you have a year to save and know what to expect, plus it only comes once a year, so it is ok to splurge a little. There is much to see and do, and unless you give yourself a decent amount of time, or go multiple days, odds are you are going to miss something. For those that were unable to go, or for those that were unable to see everything because they were prioritizing food or rides, here are some of the things you may have missed from the 2022 Twin Falls County Fair.

Animals Everywhere

If you enjoy farm animals and seeing them up close, then you missed a golden opportunity at the fair. Bulls, cows, goats, sheep, pigs, bunnies, chickens, turkeys, horses, and so much more were all on display. You can see some of the biggest and most beautiful animals in the area, as well as even pet certain ones. While not encouraging it, you should always ask before petting an animal at the fair, as some are off-limits. There are stables for many of the animals, but there is a petting zoo as well where you can feed them. It is an animal lover's dream and is worth admission alone.

Shows, Rodeos, and Concerts

You can't have a fair without live music and some shows, and the Twin Falls County Fair did not disappoint. This year they brought in Scotty McCreery to perform on Sunday night, and he packed the place. It was a heck of a show and worth the price of admission. Elsewhere, there was the rodeo that took place in the middle nights of the fair. What is an Idaho fair if it doesn't have a proper rodeo? There was also a dog show that showed off the skills of some dogs that make you wish yours was as trained as these. This is always a great chance to cool down and sit down for 20 minutes or so and the children, as well as the adults, usually love it. If those don't do it for you, there were magic shows as well throughout the fair.

The Pay for Fun Activities

While most people will think of the carnival games and rides as the fun part of the fair, there was more than just that this year, as local businesses had their area if you wanted to have some extra fun. Knockerball, Laser Tag, Escape Rooms, and Axe Throwing were also available. If you have a score to settle with a friend, knockerball will let you take out your frustration and have you laughing at the end. Laser Tag is always a fun activity, and Idaho Battlefields had you covered. If you are by yourself and want to take out some stress, Twin Blades was the best place for you to throw some axes as hard as you could. Or perhaps you wanted to put your skills to the test and try the escape room from Escapuary. All were available and offered more than just the typical rides and games.

Trains Enthusiast Rejoice

For people that enjoy trains, there was a building of model trains, and the display is one you have to see to enjoy. Pictures do not do this display justice, as multiple trains are running at the same time, and the detail of the town is incredible. There is a big train next to the building as well that brings it all together perfectly. They have benches to sit and enjoy while eating a snack, or you can stand to get a better view and see what you can spot.

Ride a Bull at the Fair...Mechanically

While the rodeo is one of the headliners of the fair, and many of us wish we could ride a bull like those that participate, there is a way that you can that doesn't involve the same amount of danger or skill. There are mechanical bulls at the fair, that are more fun than riding a real one because it can't end in death. It is likely to end in laughs and smiles watching people get thrown around, and if you decide to do it, you will have fun making a fool of yourself. Perhaps you can prove your friends and family wrong, and show off your great bull riding skills. You have to start somewhere, so let your children or you give it a spin.

Adults Being Kids and Squeezing into Small Rides

One of my favorite parts of the fair is seeing adults be kids again. The fair is great for all ages, and seeing adults play games, ride rides, and walk around with giant stuffed animals is a treat. One of the best aspects of this is when you see a dad or mom get on a ride they have no business fitting into, for the joy of their children. This turned into me this year, and while part of my body ached and I wondered if I would get stuck, the joy on a child's face is worth it. Multiple parents do it, and seeing them get in and out of these rides is pure entertainment.

Asking Strangers About Their Food

One of the number one reasons people go to the fair is for the food. The variety, the smells, and the tastes, all add up to pure joy and stomachaches that are worth it. What is fun to see is how people will walk up to strangers and ask them, 'where did you get that?' In most places, this may seem rude or uncomfortable, but at the fair, it is acceptable and the norm. We all see someone carrying something delicious that we want, and finding where they got it isn't always easy. Ask a stranger where they bought their snack, and you soon can be enjoying it as well.

The fair may be over, and while many of us are sad, we will continue to feel stomachaches for the next day or two. Between the food, the shows, the concert, the games, the rides, and everything else, despite the higher prices, the Twin Falls County Fair of 2022 was a success. Now we all can begin the countdown for next year. Only a year to go, until it all starts again.

