Drummer Tommy Lee Says A Trump Re-election Means He’ll Leave U.S.

With only days to go until the 2020 presidential election, some celebrities are speaking out about what a Donald Trump re-election means to them. Some in the music business, including Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and Bruce Springsteen, have publicly stated they are seriously considering leaving the United States if Trump gets another four years in the White House.

The 2020 presidential election is coming November 3. Millions of Americans have already cast votes through early polling or absentee ballots. President Donald Trump is seeking another four years, while former Vice President Joe Biden (Democrat) seeks his first term as commander-in-chief.

In the past few weeks, celebrities such as Bruce Springsteen, Snoop Dog, Chelsea Handler and Tommy Lee have reiterated their plans to leave the United States if Donald Trump wins the election. Lee, 58, was born in Greece, and said recently he'll buy a home on the island if Biden is unsuccessful, according to thehill.com.

Joe Biden currently has a double-digit lead in the national poll, according to some election forecasts. Biden and Trump will square off once again in the final of three debates on October 22. The second debate, which was cancelled because President Trump was recovering from COVID-19, took place in the form of two separate town hall meetings held by each party.

For information on voting options / deadlines in the U.S., click here. In the state of Idaho, you must be 18 years of age and a United States citizen. The absentee ballot deadline is October 23. Those who haven't registered to vote can do so on election day.