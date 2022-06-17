It may sound like Southern Idaho’s most famous name is upset with rock music when he calls it embarrassing, but he isn’t. He says it is what it is, and embarrassing is what it should be. While that may not make complete sense since rockers seem to always give an aura of self-confidence and coolness, rocker Nikki Sixx explains his reasoning in an interview with Louder Sound about why rock'n'roll is embarrassing.

Sure, rock stars are cooler than you and me, but they earned that status by doing embarrassing things on stage when they perform their concerts. They go out in ridiculous costumes and portray these larger-than-life personalities that would definitely be embarrassing or annoying anywhere else but a stadium stage. Sixx also commented on the state of current rock and explained that he doesn’t like that new music is too perfect. Everything is digital, overproduced, and imperfections are edited out of the final mix.

Nikki Sixx is famous for his contributions to Mötley Crüe, SixxA.M., and currently with the L.A. Rats. Sixx has often reflected on his youth years, growing up in Southern Idaho and getting his first guitar while he was here. While doing promotions for his recent book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, he released a YouTube video that mentions his time in Twin Falls and Jerome. Southern Idaho is also mentioned quite a bit in the book.

