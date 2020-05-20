North Canyon Medical To Open Clinic at Crossroads Point in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley residents will find a new medical clinic this fall in Jerome County in a replica of an old Jerome hotel north of Interstate 84.

North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding announced Monday plans to open a clinic building in the long time vacant Heritage Plaza at Crossroads Point near the I-84 and U.S. 93 interchange. The building is a replica of the Jerome Northside Inn that stood in Jerome from 1910 to 1968.

“We are committed to adding additional locations, throughout the Magic Valley, to better serve our patients. Over the years, we have had a growing number of patients traveling to our main campus in Gooding, from across the Magic Valley, for healthcare services," said North Canyon’s CEO, J’Dee Adams in a prepared statement. "Watching this growth, we began plans to bring our high-quality services closer to them. Last year we opened a family medicine clinic in Buhl, an orthopedic clinic in Twin Falls, and this fall we will open our clinic in Jerome. Our personalized approach to care has shaped our vision for the future and we want to be your first choice for healthcare,”

In the official statement the clinic will provide pediatrics, x-ray, urology, orthopedic, surgical, lab testing, and urgent care services along with others.