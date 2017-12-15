TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Three plots of land could become the next regional offices for the Idaho Transportation Department. Earlier this year ITD officials began looking into the possibility of relocating the Region 4 office building somewhere other than Shoshone. On Thursday, ITD announced the Idaho Transportation Board identified three potential sites to relocate the offices near the Interstate 84 and Highway 93 junction. One is on a 100-acre plot of land already owned by ITD just south of I-84, another is an open lot in the Crossroads Point subdivision and the third possibility is purchasing an existing building within the same subdivision. ITD says the resolution to look into the three areas is in no way a final decision on relocating the offices. The current location began construction in 1952 and is in need of numerous upgrades, according to ITD. Funding has already been approved for the new building which is budgeted for Fiscal Year 2019. A timeline has not been set for completion of the new site study.