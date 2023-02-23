Shots Fired Outside North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-Gooding authorities are investigating an altercation outside the North Canyon Medical Center where shots were fired Thursday evening. North Canyon Medical Center posted a statement on social media notifying the public of the incident. The hospital, located on the south side of Gooding, said the altercation happened late in the afternoon in the parking lot. During the altercation shots were fired resulting in law enforcement responding. Part of the parking lot was blocked off while officers completed their investigation.

