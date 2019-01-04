UPDATE: Coroner Says Man Died From Medical Emergency

UPDATE: Idaho State Police say the Bonner County Coroner determined Darling died from a medical emergency and not injuries sustained in the crash.

DOVER, Idaho (KLIX) A Sandpoint man was killed when his SUV hit a tree early Thursday morning near Dover. According to Idaho State Police, 67-year-old David Darling was not wearing a seat belt when he lost control of his Toyota Highlander at around 3:44 a.m. on Syringa Heights Road and struck a tree; Darling died at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.