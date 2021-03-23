Noxious Weed to be Removed from Blue Heart Spring

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-The state agriculture department is working on a plan to remove non-native plants at a popular fresh water spring on the Snake River in the Magic Valley.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) confirmed Blue Heart Springs had Eurasian watermilfoil, a noxious week that grows in water, after it had been reported earlier in March. Blue Heart is located between Hagerman and Buhl on the Snake River, very near the outlet of the Box Canyon Spring. The spring comes up from the bottom of the river and creates clear blue lagoon in the river. The spring is a popular boating and kayaking destination.

ISDA said in a statement Monday that the spring also had a native species of plant, Andean watermilfoil, alongside the Eurasian watermilfoil. “This investigation was initiated after Visit Southern Idaho expressed concern about unusual plant growth in Blue Heart Spring,” said Jeremey Varley, ISDA Noxious Weeds Section Manager. “These kinds of reports are vital and underscore the importance of the ‘See Something, Say Something’ philosophy in invasive species management.”

Eurasian watermilfoil found at Hayden Lake, photo courtesy Idaho State Department of Agriculture



The invasive weed can reduce water flow, decrease oxygen levels, and make it difficult to recreate in, according to ISDA. Plans are being made to remove the weeds by hand by carefully pulling the plants. Trained staff will conduct the removal later this spring. ISDA asks that the public not disturb the plants to prevent them from spreading outside the spring area.

