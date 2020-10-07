Ocean Spray Buys Idaho Falls TikTok Star Nathan Apodaca New Truck

The Idaho Falls man who created a viral video that has been seen by millions of people all over the world was recently gifted a brand new truck and lifetime supply of cranberry juice.

Nathan Apodaca, aka "420doggface208" is reaping the benefits of his days old video that has taken the Internet by storm. The Idaho Falls man uploaded a brief TikTok video of himself skateboarding to work after his car broke down. The video has become a phenomenon, and also shows him taking a pull off a plastic bottle of Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice just prior to lip-syncing "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac.

Members of Idaho media and representatives from the juice company surprised Apodaca outside the trailer he currently lives in with the new wheels. The cab of the new truck was full of the cranberry juice brand that he has now breathed new light into.

Since the release of the video, Apodaca has been gifted money by fans exceeding $10,000, and received a video response from Fleetwood Mac founding drummer Mick Fleetwood. His upload has been viewed over 50 million times. TikTok is a social video sharing website that was launched in 2016 by a Chinese technology company.

Downloads of the 1977 Fleetwood Mac song have experienced a healthy boost since the video first hit TikTok in late-September. Apodaca has also helped put the small city of Idaho Falls on the map. Its become one of the better stories of 2020.