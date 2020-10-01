October In Idaho Begins With Another Stanley Area Earthquake

The first day of October began like so many other mornings this year for those who live near Stanley, Idaho. An earthquake pinpointed 23 miles northeast of the city hit just before 7 AM, Thursday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.5 earthquake registered 38 kilometers northeast of Stanley at 6:58 AM. The area, which has been incredibly active in 2020, including the 6.5 quake that struck on March 31, experienced a shaky September as well.

In fact, of the other quakes that showed up on USGS seismoscopes as of 2 PM (MT) Thursday in the western United States, it was the strongest. A 3.0 quake felt near Mina, Nevada, was measured as the second most powerful.

Those familiar with this area of Idaho that have had the chance to visit--most notably Stanley Lake after March--have probably noticed the substantial damage that has resulted from 2020's seismic activity. The lake suffered substantial flooding caused by the massive March quake.

Greg Jannetta

Most noticeably, a stretch of sandy shore located just a short walk from the lake's main parking area is now completely submerged. I last visited the lake in late-June and got some kayaking in. I paddled around trees that just weeks before you could sit and each a sandwich under. The flooded portion of lake was a favorite relaxing spot of my family's.

There's no telling what the remainder of the year will bring in the way of quakes in central Idaho, but the region has been one of the most active worldwide since January.