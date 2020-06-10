Six More Earthquakes With Epicenters Near Stanley Since June 8

The year 2020 has been a turbulent one from a subterranean point of view for Idaho cities such as Stanley and Challis. Dozens of earthquakes have shaken this region of the state in recent months, including the 6.5 magnitude one that made national news on March 31.

Since June 8, 2020, there have been at least six earthquakes that have been reported by the United States Geological Survey, with a handful of them being suspected aftershocks from a recent 4.1 magnitude trembler that hit while most of us were getting ready for work Tuesday.

The June 9 quake's epicenter was reported as being just a few miles northwest of Stanley, Idaho, according to USGS data. There have been four earthquakes reported this morning alone (June 10 as of 9:43a), ranging from magnitudes of 2.5 to 2.9, with the first one leaving its mark at 7:47 a.m.

Idaho made headlines across the country earlier this year when a magnitude 6.5 struck on the final day of March, which forever changed the landscape of many popular hiking destinations throughout the Sawtooth National Forest.

The Idaho Geological Survey in Moscow has been closed since March 25 due to the Coronavirus, but did publish more information on the earthquake that shook the central portion of the state one week later. The area within 20 miles directionally of the city of Stanley has been a quake hot zone as of late.