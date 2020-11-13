4.3 Earthquake Near Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An earthquake near Stanley rattled parts of Idaho early Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 4.3 earthquake happened just before 4 a.m. about 20 miles northwest of the small mountain town of Stanley on the Copper Mountain range. Data shows the quake could have been felt about 70 miles away in the Treasure Valley and even in some parts of Gooding County. Several other smaller earthquakes shook the area following the 4.3 earthquake.

The area has seen quite a bit of earthquake activity since a large 6.5 magnitude hit the same area and could be felt across much of the state. Since then there have been multiple smaller earthquakes that have struck on a weekly basis that have reshaped the landscape. Stanley Lake flooded a popular beach in May and then Baron Spire fell in August, see video below.