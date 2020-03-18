5.7 Quake Shakes Salt Lake City

(KLIX)-A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit north central Utah not far from downtown Salt Lake City this morning.

The quake hit just after 7 a.m. this morning in the area of Magna, according to the United States Geological Survey website.

About a dozen smaller quakes continued to shake the area following the initial quake. According to the Utah Division of Emergency Management, the earthquake was largest the state has experienced since 1992 in St. George, in the southwest corner of the state.

The Salt Lake International Airport, near the epicenter of the earthquake, was shut down and the tower and terminals were evacuated. The airport road was also closed down and people are being told to stay away until further notice. According to Delta.com the flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake arrived at around 7 a.m., just before the quake hit.

At this time the afternoon flights to and from Salt Lake City are listed as on time. However, the U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello shared a photo on social media of two airplanes that had to divert to Pocatello Regional Airport because of the earthquake.

Apparently some flights are being diverted to Magic Valley Regional Airport as several large Delta aircraft were seen parked next to the terminal.

Benito Baeza

Aftershocks are expected throughout the day along the Wasatch Front. Video shared on YouTube show a collection of videos showing homes shaking and some damage caused by the quake:

