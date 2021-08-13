Tonight (Aug 13th) Community Night Of Worship And Music At Twin Falls City Park

Tonight, August 13th at the Twin Falls City Park band shell there will be a full night of music and worship as several churches in the Magic Valley get together to celebrate. It is a free and family friendly event for anyone who wishes to attend.

Community Night Of Worship

The Gathering has brought together a variety of Magic Valley churches including Amazing Grace Fellowship and Lighthouse Christian together to celebrate with music. According to the Facebook event, there will be 5 different decades of music being explored.

When is it?

Tonight, August 13th the event starts at 7 pm and it is a family friendly and free event for anyone who wants to attend.

Who will be there

Greg Bostick, Greg Fadness and Lynn Schaal are listed as those who will be there to worship with.

I love that they called this event The Gathering because it is bringing together a lot of different people whom you may never run in to unless for events like this. It is a great way to meet people who like similar things and may have similar values. It is also a great way to break the ice if you are thinking about attending a new church or going to church for the first time. Plus, who doesn't love music right? Free music alone is a great way to bring people together. If you are going tonight, have a great time.

