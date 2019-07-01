‘Old Town Road’ Rapper Lil Nas X Comes Out Publicly on Last Day of Pride 2019

Lil Nas X reportedly publicly came out as gay according to a source from Pitchfork and a series of Twitter posts the rapper tweeted on Sunday (June 30).

Nas shared the news by asking fans to read the lyrics to his song "C7osure."

"Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm [f--- with me] no more," he tweeted. "But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to 'C7osure.'"

June was LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which Nas alluded to in the tweet along with a rainbow emoji.

“True say, I want and I need to let go / Use my time to be free,” read the lyrics to "C7osure." “Ain’t no more actin’ / Man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go / Pack my past up in the back, oh let my future take ahold [sic] / This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”

In another tweet, Nas shared a closeup of a rainbow-hued building featured on his album artwork for his 2019 EP, 7, quipping, "Thought I made it obvious."

See his tweets, below:

With thirteen weeks on the chart, Nas' track "Old Town Road" is now the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hip-hop single of all time. The single passed "Lose Yourself," "Boom Boom Pow" and "See You Again."