One Dead Following Pursuit that Began in Buhl

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-A person is dead after a police chase started in Buhl Saturday afternoon, according to Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough.

Gough told a KMVT reporter on scene he was uncertain why the pursuit started.

During the pursuit by the Buhl Police Department, the car became disabled and the driver shot himself, ending the pursuit in the area of 1500 E and 3600 S.

Gough said life saving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful.

The Critical Incident Task Force is on scene to investigate.

Idaho State Police, Wendell Rural Fire, Gooding County Sheriff's Office as well as the Buhl Police Department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office were also on scene.