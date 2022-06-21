Gooding County Deputy Injured in Crash with Semi-truck

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-A Gooding County deputy had to be airlifted to an area hospital after a semi-truck ran a stop sign Tuesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the 34-year-old deputy was in a Ram 1500 pickup headed west on 2950 S when a Kenworth semi went through the stop sign on 1700 E. at around 11:48 a.m. The two vehicles caught on fire. The deputy was flown from the scene to the hospital. The 31-year-old Rupert man driving the semi was not transported. The intersection has been partially closed since the crash. Gooding County EMS, Wendell City Fire Department and Wendell Rural Fire Department, and the Hagerman Fire Department responded to the crash.

