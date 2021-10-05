WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Wendell resident is facing felony charges for allegedly shooting at another man late Sunday night and running from law enforcement. According to court documents, Anthony Munoz was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance along with two misdemeanor charges of use or possession with intent to use a controlled substance, and resisting or obstructing officers.

A Gooding County Sheriff's Deputy said in the charging affidavit he was called out Sunday before 9 p.m. to the 300 block of 4th Ave W in Wendell for a reported shooting. People living in the area reported hearing shouting and then gunshots outside their home. Another deputy reported over the radio he was chasing a man, later identified as Munoz, on foot down an alley and eventually caught up to him and placed him in cuffs.

A deputy with Jerome County showed up to assist and found small amounts of illegal drugs along the area where the chase had happened. The Gooding County deputy later made contact with the alleged victim, who at first didn't say much because he claimed he didn't want to rat out his relative. After further investigation, the deputy said the victim admitted that Munoz allegedly fired a small-caliber revolver at him, but didn't injure him. He told the deputy he had tried to get his wallet and identification back from Munoz after the two had walked to a local gas station to purchase alcohol and got into an argument. The deputy later found a small .22 revolver thrown onto a bush in the area the incident happened and placed it into evidence.

Bond for Munoz was set at $150,000. A preliminary hearing is set for October 14, at the Gooding County Courthouse.

