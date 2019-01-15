Kimberly Day Care Owner in Court on Injury To A Child Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Kimberly woman entered her plea in District Court on Monday, after being charged with a felony count for injury to a child.

Brandi Olsen plead not guilty to the charge at the Twin Falls County courthouse.

Olsen ran a 24-hour, in-home day care service and after the alleged incident the state revoked her child care license.

Back in August, police were called after a toddler boy was found sleeping outside on a Kimberly sidewalk around 10:30 at night.

After an investigation, Kimberly-Hansen Police discovered the boy attended the daycare run by Olsen.

Police also found the home to be unfit for children.

Olsen's jury trial is set to begin in late April