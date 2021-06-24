I swear, this dog should be named Lucky! Garth was found in Gooding County and was rushed to the emergency vet. When he was found, it was determined that he had been shot with multiple guns, hit by a car and was still holding on! Amazing! Wait until you see his transformation.

Garth ended up losing his left eye but he is still rambunctious according to the Friends Furever Animal Rescue that helped get Garth back on his feet. According to their Facebook page, he can be a little naughty and needs some obedience training, which they are scheduling him for to make him even more lovable! I mean, how can you say no to that face! It appears his ear might be a little damaged from a possible shot gun. So sad.

It is amazing that this dog has so much life and character in him after everything he has undoubtedly been through. Even if you can't keep Garth forever, he is also looking for a foster to try and help with his manners. He does well with other dogs but they aren't quite sure if he is cat friendly yet. That is to be determined.

Amazingly enough Garth is potty trained and crate trained. The work they did on his eye looks amazing too. It doesn't appear that this survivor is going to need any extra, over the top care either. He is healthy and ready to be your best friend! I want him so bad!

