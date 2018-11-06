One Injured in Two-vehicle Crash Near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Interstate 15 near Pocatello on Tuesday morning.

Pocatello resident Angela M. McDermott, 36, was driving a Ford Taurus northbound on I-15, while Steven R. Tobol, 52, of Ronan, Mont., also driving northbound on the interstate, was in a Kenworth semi that was hauling two trailers. Police said McDermott veered into the right lane, crashing into the semi.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, police said, noting that McDermott was taken by ground ambulance to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.

The northbound lanes were blocked for about two and a half hours.