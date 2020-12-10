One Juvenile Killed, Another Hospitalized after Crash Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A juvenile was killed and another hospitalized when their pickup truck overturned north of Bliss Wednesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the juvenile was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 on Spring Cove Road when they missed a curve, lost control, and went off into a plowed farm field at around 4:42 p.m.

The pickup went into a broad slide skid and hit an embankment where it over turned. The driver was ejected from the pickup and died at the scene. Another juvenile passenger was flown my helicopter to saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. ISP said neither juvenile had been wearing a seat belt.

The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding Fire Department also assisted with the crash.