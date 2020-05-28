One Killed When Car Hits Trees in North Idaho

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Caldwell man died in a single vehicle crash in north Idaho when his vehicle hit some trees Wednesday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to a crash a little after 6 p.m. on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road when 56-year-old Johnie Longest II's vehicle went off the road and hit some trees.

ISP said in a statement that Longest had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash is under investigation.