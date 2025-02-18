One of President Trump’s Top Allies is Coming to Twin Falls, ID

The Man is Close to Power

Jim Risch is the keynote speaker at the event in Twin Falls. The former Governor and current U.S. Senator is a major player in some of the world’s most pressing conflicts. Due to his role as Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

You can see him in action regularly on YouTube and television.

Risch has become a major ally of President Trump.

Risch is Speaking at a Fundraiser

If you would like to hear his remarks on Saturday, the 22nd, you can get more details about the event by clicking here. Single tickets are 75 dollars. There are group rates available for entire tables.

The Lincoln Day Dinner is the major fundraiser for local GOP activities. Social hour is at 5:00 p.m., and the dinner begins an hour later.

Republican officeholders from across Idaho will be in attendance. The social hour is where you can share your thoughts and ask questions of many people involved in politics, from the local level to the Senator.

You Don't Need a Tuxedo

Formal dress is optional. You’ll notice at these events that people often come to the party directly from work. It’s your choice if you plan to wear a jacket and a tie.

If you want, bring some extra cash. There are some impressive auction items.

For Republicans, Lincoln Day events commemorate the former President and the values that he espoused. Most take place relatively close to Lincoln’s Birthday, which was February 12th.



