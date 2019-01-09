Risch To Serve as Chair on Senate Foreign Relations Committee

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) - Idaho U.S. Senator Jim Risch has been elected to serve as the head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Sen. Risch was elected Tuesday as the chairman of the committee for the 116th congress. The senator is the third Idahoan to be elected to the committee that has jurisdiction over legislation dealing with U.S. foreign policy, including the declaration of war.

I am firmly committed to doing whatever is necessary in my capacity as chairman to protect the security and interests of the American people, in addition to continuing to advance U.S. prosperity and leadership," said Sen. Risch in a prepared statement. This will necessitate that the committee give attention to the crises of the given moment as well as the larger strategic outlook for the future of American foreign policy. There will be time for both as our committee tackles a number of challenging issues and debates pragmatic solutions.

Sen. Risch also serves on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Select Committee on Intelligence, and the Select Committee on Ethics.