One Of The Kardashians Spotted In Idaho Last Week

I told my co-workers I was going to write about this and they all judged me, but celebrity sightings are always a big deal in Idaho. Even if the value of the celebrity is debatable. I came across this information thanks to my wife and her insatiable love of all the Kardashian craziness. There's an article that shows a few pictures shared from the Instagram page of Kourtney Kardashian. In the article they claim that the pictures are from an adventure Kourtney took to Idaho, including tent camping and boating.

Kourtney Kardashian clearly camps differently than the rest of us because that 'tent' is as big as a house. Seems pretty close to 'glamping' and that is OK, if it gets you outside and enjoying nature then do it. The only problem is that the tent pictures are tagged as being from in Colorado, so I'm not sure where they got Idaho from on those. But, in the boating picture it definitely looks like Idaho. There are even comments that state she was on the boat in Couer d'Alene. I've never been up there but it wouldn't surprise me.

I know a lot of celebrities come through Idaho. We've recently seen or heard about Tom Hanks in Twin Falls, Henry Winkler fishing for trout, and Dean Cain in Pocatello for police training. Some of the big celebrities even have homes in our great state. Peter Cetera, of Chicago fame, is selling one of his Hailey homes for a pretty reasonable $2 million if you have a lot of extra money laying around.