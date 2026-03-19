The mailbox is full, and cannot accept any more political postcards! I’m writing this two months out from Idaho’s May Primary. Dozens of our state legislators are facing challengers. The first mailings I received arrived in early January. Things are accelerating this week. I’m learning that a lot of people I know don’t like puppies, kittens, goldfish, and cops. I’m learning that a lot of people I know are secretly plotting to take your guns away, fly rainbow flags, and pull out your fingernails with pliers. I’m learning that a lot of people I know use the American flag as toilet paper, urinate on the Bible, and laugh diabolically when they see a disabled veteran.

See Wild Unsubstantiated Claims

If not for the glossy mailings, I wouldn’t know any of this, and I should be very grateful. After all, you have lunch with some of these people, go to the same church, and your kids play together. I guess we never truly know our neighbors!

The Target Audience Throws Away the Message

I live in a development where there’s a mailroom. And a big blue recycling bin. It overflows with glossy postcards from shadowy organizations painting friends and neighbors as leading satanic cults. Maybe some of what I read has a kernel of truth, but a shiny card doesn’t offer much of an explanation. Does any of this have an impact on voting tallies? I guess if you see a quote on Facebook from an unknown source attributed to some celebrity, it must be accurate. If that’s the standard we use, then, yes, negative mailings probably work, however. To paraphrase William F. Buckley, if everything my opponents say about each other is true, then obviously nobody should vote for any of them.

I will say that by May 19th, the contents of my mailbox will be cause for reviving the panhandle's timber an apper industries.

Bill Colley Bill Colley loading...