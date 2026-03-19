Scam season is ramping up. Not that it ever slows down, but it has grown much more high-tech. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office reports a spike in activity across southern Idaho, with reports of people impersonating deputies (or using AI) calling residents and asking for money. The usual reminder is that if there’s a warrant for your arrest, nobody will call you and ask you to turn yourself in or pay a fine. You’ll get a visit, and you’ll pay the fine at court if there truly is an outstanding warrant.

Some Crooks are Being Very Bold

In Buhl, a man has been seen impersonating law enforcement or claiming to be working with it. He claims he’s a department liaison. There’s no such position.



We’re also at the time of year when people start showing up at homes and promising to do spring repairs. Con men will often ask for payment up front, and in cash, and then vanish. In some cases, there are no repairs needed. Ask for some identification, and before committing, make some calls and verify it’s a legitimate business. Calling law enforcement would be a good idea.

Take Time for Some Easy Steps to Avoid Being a Victim

Don’t fear calling the law, especially if someone appears to be impersonating an officer, deputy, or trooper. They don’t appreciate fraudsters, who can sow distrust. One phone call can save a lot of money and a lot of headaches now and in the future.