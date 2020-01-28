One Taken To Hospital After E. Idaho Crash

Idaho State Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a crash near Idaho Falls on Tuesday, January 28.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the Iona Road and Yellowstone Highway intersection around 8:04 a.m.

23-year-old Karlynn Evens from Royse City, Texas, was driving westbound when she didn't stop at the stop sign and went into the intersection. Evens' Ford Focus ran into the driver's side of 41-year-old Melonie Fisher from Shelley.

Evens' car stopped in the center turn lane and Fisher's stopped in the westbound left lane of the highway.

Police say both were wearing their seatbelts. Evens was taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by ambulance.

Police said the crash blocked lanes for about an hour and 20 minutes.

Police are still investigating the crash.