Only In Idaho Do Shoes Grow On Trees

Money may not grow on trees but apparently shoes come from this top secret plant in Idaho! I looked around for empty beer bottles and found none. So, I’m not sure this is a party place but I'll bet one kid got it started and then it became a local tradition. This is near Kuna. Over the weekend I took a drive to Dedication Point and spotted the tree not long off the Interstate.

It can’t be on public land. Why not? Because some bureaucrat would’ve been alarmed, gotten out from behind his desk for the first time in ages and started assessing fines. Or demanded jail time for the perceived sin.

When I was a teenager there was a place some of my peers simply called “the tree”. They would drive up a hill along a dirt road and after sunset, unload a beer keg, fire up a car stereo and just hang out. I wasn’t a saint in high school but I never attended one of the parties. I only know the location because one day my brother and I were driving along the road and he pointed out place. It was popular because it was in an area rarely patrolled by police, there was little traffic, and no homes nearby.

Forty years later and kids are probably still gathering at the spot.

Maybe you know the tradition involved with the shoes. Please share if you have an answer.