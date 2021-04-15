This is the start up of a mobile food truck looking to help the homeless and hungry people in our community. We have an amazing community so willing to help others it is rough to think that so many people are still going without food. A Twin Falls woman is hoping to help fix it.

According to the Facebook page, Operation Food Rescue is a nonprofit organization that is still in the early stages of getting up and running. The goad is to be a mobile food truck and soup kitchen that will fundraise for the homeless and hungry as well as provide free meals to those in need.

Right now she has a food truck and is looking for help either through monetary or equipment donation to get a hot dog roller cooker, small fridge, steam table with pans, cold food prep tubs and containers, a deep fryer and things like that. She is also in need of a generator. You can get more information on her Facebook page on how you can donate.

You also should keep a look out for upcoming fundraisers to try and get the operation funded for the start up. Tentatively, Operation Food Rescue is planning on reaching out to get permits for a fundraiser that would include raffles, food and more.

I think this is a brilliant idea and could help so many people in the Magic Valley and Twin Falls. I really hope this nonprofit gets up off the ground sooner rather than later. Summer time has to be hard for those without as much access to food.