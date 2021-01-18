OPINION: All Quiet in Boise as Inauguration Day Approaches

There have been much larger demonstrations in Boise. Mounted by both the political right and left. I’ve photographed some of these for our web archives. One, several years ago in support of gun rights pulled in somewhere between 1,200 to 1,500 people. When it was finished I was chatting with an organizer. He explained it was put together in a matter of days.

I didn’t expect much Sunday.

Now I’m convinced there are people willing not only to take the lives of others but to lay down their own lives for a cause.

Yes, there were calls for nationwide demonstrations across the country. The Washington Post even stationed a reporter in Boise. For big eastern media every year in Idaho is 1985 and the entire state is Hayden Lake. Reporters need to get out more.

I predicted the event in Boise would be sedate. People are exhausted. It’s January and they’ve finally processed events from 2020. Now they want a breather. Spring may put some life back into demonstrators. You haven’t seen much Black Lives Matter activity in Minnesota since the snow started flying.

I don’t believe the anger is finished. It’s a bit like warfare before mechanization. The armies are in winter quarters but will return. There appears also to be a desire for vengeance among the electoral victors. They’re talking re-education camps. Some are more subtle but the message looks the same. This is a terrible idea. It will only stoke anger. I couldn’t foresee the events of two weeks ago. I thought it mostly bluster. Now I’m convinced there are people willing not only to take the lives of others but to lay down their own lives for a cause.

I’ve been looking over comments on social media. I’m not seeing anyone offering apologies.