This is a backdoor argument for legalizing dope across all 50 states. An assistant editor at the Washington Post argued that marijuana needs to be better regulated. Because it’s increasingly powerful, addictive, and causes psychosis. His words. I’m not making it up. He’s seen the same scientific evidence that I’ve read.

You potheads consider it some sort of sacrament and scream Reefer Madness whenever confronted with the truth. We should expect as much from the lethargic, the brain-dead, and the now psychotic.

But the editor at the Post isn’t looking to ban the substance. He wants the deep state bureaucrats at the Food and Drug Administration to regulate the ganja. He means the legal stuff because the only way to regulate the illegal crop is to torch it and put the illegal dealers in prison. Am I right? Because there are two trades.

Peter Zeihan is a historian, economist, and trends watcher. Check out his recent video on Mexican drug gangs. He suggests if they intend to bring their violence north of the border that we aren’t prepared for the carnage. What does this have to do with the Washington Post and legalizing marijuana?

A few days ago I had a conversation with Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs. He agrees with some of the points raised by Zeihan, but the prosecutor explains Idaho is better prepared. Our neighbors all have lax drug laws. We don’t. It could limit cartel activity here.

Back to the FDA and federal legalization. Can we opt out? We don’t want violent gangs to even get a toehold over one drug, much less others.

