Opinion: Broke Postal Service Warns of Danger of Voting by Mail

The Postal Service is an agency perpetually crying poverty. Often looking for taxpayer bailouts because it can’t cover expenses through sales of stamps. Which makes me wonder how much it cost the agency to have one hundred million postcards printed and then delivered explaining mail in voting. One hundred million is just an estimate. Pick 50 million postcards and ask the question. Even 10 million is a tidy profit for a printer!

I hadn’t been to the mailbox for a few days when I fetched the card and since I’ll wager all of you received the same mailing, it raises some questions about how dang dumb we fellow Americans are in the eyes of the Postal Service. I’ll offer some wiggle room. All the way down to your local Post office there are some serious concerns mail in ballots are going to create a mess of epic proportions. Possibly even a constitutional crisis.

I’ve sometimes voted absentee and a couple of times by mail. This occurred when I knew I was going to be away on Election Day. I’ve even exercised early voting in Twin Falls County. It still requires I walk into a building and cast my ballot. The challenge becomes about volume. The sheer magnitude of expected mail in voting this year.

The editors at the Wall Street Journal cite a primary in Pennsylvania where one locality proved just how dangerous an exercise we’ve engaged.

“A week after the June 2 primary, about half the counties in the Keystone State were still tallying ballots. On June 11, Philadelphia alone had 42,255 votes uncounted. President Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by 44,292.”

Liberal media is working this story hard to serve its masters in the Democrat Party. Journalists made a deal with the devil after President Trump’s election four years ago. The Faustian bargain is coming due. This, is going to hurt.

Oh, I also had another piece of mail the same day. A postcard from the office of Idaho’s Secretary of State. Another expensive piece of glossy mail telling me how to register and then how to vote. Next, we’ll get mailings reminding us to breath and to wear clothes on cold days.