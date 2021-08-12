UPDATE: Twin Falls County Internet Disruption

There are no demands for a ransom, yet. The malware bedeviling Twin Falls County government Internet service is malicious. Some in the community have speculated it’s a ransomware attack. County Commissioner Jack Johnson says there isn’t any such indication. In plain English, nobody has made any demands. Some services are still operating and the forensic Internet Technology specialists are gradually searching through the system.

If you’re looking for a marriage license, you may need to cross the bridge and have it issued by Jerome County. Or another neighboring county.

Johnson doesn’t believe it will be at 100 percent before the end of this week. That could change going into next week. Johnson and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lori Stewart joined Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX and shared a status update.

Emergency communication is a separate entity and not impacted by the outage. It’s safe! The Department of Motor Vehicles is also up and running. It’s based on a state computer system, which wasn’t affected and is safe.

Some members of the public fear personal records may be threatened by the malware attack but so far, it appears nobody has made any attempt to sort through or upload the records. These attacks are no longer unusual and are growing in government and the corporate world. So are ransomware attacks but one against a meat processing company earlier this summer may have backfired. Much of the ransom was recovered and the attackers exposed.

