Rural Idaho Has a Desperate Need for Better Internet Service

We have an Interstate Highway System because of government action. We have railroads because of government action. We have land grant colleges because of government action. All helped develop an economy that became the envy of the world.

One of the few constitutional roles government has is to promote commerce. Some argue government should leave all internal improvements up to private investors but throughout American history, many had to be enticed.

I tend to believe if it improves the state economy, it’s worth considering some encouragement by government.

Megan Blanksma is a Republican Representative in the Idaho House. She represents Elmore and Owyhee Counties and a portion of Twin Falls County. I first met her several years ago at the Twin Falls County Fair. We had a conversation about the dearth of quality Internet in rural Idaho. She explained modern farming and ranching are very much dependent on quality connections and Internet is as much a utility as electricity and irrigation.

Representative Blanksma joined us on Newsradio 1310, KLIX. One of the topics was rural Internet service. Click on the YouTube video below and hear her thoughts.

You’ll listen to just a few minutes of a much longer interview where she talked about the pending end of legislative session. Any action on rural Internet isn’t expected this year. But a groundswell of interest could promote the effort in 2021.