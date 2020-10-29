OPINION: Idaho Media Isn’t in Charge of Pandemic Response

Liberal media doesn’t like it. Some Idaho State Representatives and Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin are starring in a YouTube video released by the Idaho Freedom Foundation. They’re taking a stand against some of the coronavirus restrictions the state population has been living with since March.

In a story that originated with the Idaho Statesman and can be found at this link, the reporter suggests the Republicans are denying the existence of the pandemic. That’s not a conclusion I reached when I watched the video. Instead, my impression was they’re saying the emergency response can’t stand up to the state constitution.

Call it human nature and we want to do the right thing but at what cost to our God given liberties?

Can I tell you I take the virus seriously?

A friend has been struggling with it since being diagnosed two weeks ago, although. I spoke with him and he’s planning on going back to work soon. He’s in my prayers as much as everyone else suffering from disease and illness. It doesn’t mean I sanction the government approach. In time, we’re likely to discover the plague was going to sweep the land no matter how many roadblocks we attempted to put in its way.

I’m reminded of the time when I was a kid and my friends and I attempted to dam a creek in my hometown. We stacked rocks from side-to-side. The water behind the stones rose a few inches. It also continued pouring through the rocks. We didn’t stop the flow and it was just slightly impeded. It’s an appropriate analogy.

I understand the desire to save lives and reduce hospitalizations. Call it human nature and we want to do the right thing but at what cost to our God given liberties?

