Opinion: These Businesses Support Crushing the Economy

Walmart and Amazon can survive a depression. Mom and Pop can’t. When the smoke clears after the coronavirus scam, Walmart and Amazon will have an even larger retail footprint than ever before. I suspect in the corporate board rooms there are broad smiles.

Mom and Pop don’t give much in the way of campaign contributions or prop up political action committees, known as PACs.

Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, also owns the Washington Post. It’s said by the staff at the paper he doesn’t butt into daily content, although. I suspect he played a role in the very upfront anti-Trump bias. Shortly after the President took office the paper added these words below the masthead:

Democracy Dies in Darkness

Bezos owns the paper independent of his Amazon interest. He’s well on his way to becoming the planet’s first trillionaire. Amazon is allied with the left-leaning Southern Poverty Law Center. Bezos would have politics described as limousine liberal. His platforms can squelch dissent. Even the paper he owns has helped spread the fear, which has caused many of his competitors to lose their shirts. The Post’s “analyses” and opinion columns have been cheering government lock downs and the snatching of liberties.

Walmart’s heirs are generous when it comes to campaign spending. If old man Sam Walton was a conservative, it didn’t get passed along in the family genes. The heirs are close to Bill and Hillary Clinton. The same with Bezos.

A level playing field isn’t akin to Tonya Harding kneecapping Nancy Kerrigan. Cronyism and corruption is a better description of what we’re witnessing.